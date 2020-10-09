Exane Derivatives Sells 1,452 Shares of IBM (NYSE:IBM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in IBM (NYSE:IBM) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in IBM were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IBM by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in IBM by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in IBM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 27,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 28,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBM by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $131.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.41 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. IBM has a fifty-two week low of $90.56 and a fifty-two week high of $158.75. The company has a market capitalization of $117.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. IBM had a return on equity of 51.06% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IBM will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. IBM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

In other news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of IBM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $149,034.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,831.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IBM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IBM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IBM from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Argus raised IBM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.13.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

