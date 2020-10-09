Exane Derivatives Sells 2,870 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $219,000. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.3% in the third quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $1,330,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

GLD stock opened at $177.85 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $136.12 and a twelve month high of $194.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.54.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

