Exane Derivatives Sells 31 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Exane Derivatives trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,765 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $453.54 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $455.95. The company has a market capitalization of $179.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $427.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 3,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.38, for a total transaction of $1,294,858.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.58, for a total transaction of $10,114,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,785,584.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,868 shares of company stock valued at $71,253,379 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $372.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $352.00 to $436.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.27.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

