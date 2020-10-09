Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTI) Head to Head Comparison

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) and Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Exelixis and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exelixis 28.21% 16.40% 14.68% Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -268.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Exelixis and Inhibitor Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exelixis 0 3 9 0 2.75 Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exelixis presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 22.00%. Given Exelixis’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exelixis is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.6% of Exelixis shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Exelixis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Exelixis has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.24, meaning that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exelixis and Inhibitor Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exelixis $967.78 million 7.92 $321.01 million $1.02 24.31 Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Exelixis has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Exelixis beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc., an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer. Its CABOMETYX and COMETRIQ are derived from cabozantinib, an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, RET, and VEGF receptors. The company also offers COTELLIC, an inhibitor of MEK as a combination regimen to treat advanced melanoma; and MINNEBRO, an oral non-steroidal selective blocker of the mineralocorticoid receptor for the treatment of hypertension in Japan. Exelixis, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Ipsen Pharma SAS, Genentech, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck, Invenra, Inc., StemSynergy Therapeutics, Inc., and Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited. The company was formerly known as Exelixis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Exelixis, Inc. in February 2000. Exelixis, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company that discovers, develops, and plans to commercialize therapeutics to inhibit the progression of cancerous and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company's Hedgehog signaling pathway is a primary regulator of cellular processes in vertebrates, including cell differentiation, tissue polarity, and cell proliferation. It focuses on developing its lead product, SUBA-Itraconazole, a patented oral formulation for prostate and lung cancer. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

