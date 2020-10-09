Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Position Increased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,059 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Exelon by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. Exelon’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

