Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead Sells 426 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total value of $45,543.44.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68.

Shares of FB opened at $263.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $751.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.59. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after purchasing an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 26,190 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lifted their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

