FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $285.08.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 7,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.43, for a total value of $2,517,101.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,527,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDS opened at $328.60 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $195.22 and a 12 month high of $363.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 54.21%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.