Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) in a report released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $22.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FMAO. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FMAO opened at $20.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $225.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.20. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $17.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, CEO Lars B. Eller bought 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

