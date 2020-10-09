Fastly Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FSLY)

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 122,985 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 130% compared to the typical daily volume of 53,471 call options.

In related news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,213,606.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 4,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,040 shares in the company, valued at $17,247,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,927,478 shares of company stock worth $162,456,593. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fastly by 215.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,148,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Fastly by 704,498.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,682 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastly by 321.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,379,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of FSLY opened at $115.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of -210.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72. Fastly has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $122.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.31.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.65 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

