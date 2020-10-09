FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Sells $1,307,507.60 in Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.08, for a total value of $1,307,507.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $271.06 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $272.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $234.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 15.82%. FedEx’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in FedEx by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 0.7% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 2.5% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on FedEx from $165.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $280.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

