Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT Raised to $217.00 at Societe Generale

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Societe Generale from $206.00 to $217.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

RACE stock opened at $181.32 on Wednesday. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $199.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $571.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Ferrari by 486.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 198.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

