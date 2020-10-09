Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Hits New 12-Month High at $345.00

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 345 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51), with a volume of 922191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 323.85 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.56.

Fidelity China Special Situations Company Profile (LON:FCSS)

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

