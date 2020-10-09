Financial Comparison: Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) versus Venator Materials (OTCMKTS:VNTR)

Beard (OTCMKTS:BRCOQ) and Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

Get Beard alerts:

This table compares Beard and Venator Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beard N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials -10.36% 0.99% 0.31%

Risk & Volatility

Beard has a beta of -8.01, suggesting that its share price is 901% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Venator Materials has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.7% of Venator Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of Beard shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Venator Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beard and Venator Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Venator Materials $2.13 billion 0.10 -$175.00 million $0.24 8.67

Beard has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Venator Materials.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Beard and Venator Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beard 0 0 0 0 N/A Venator Materials 1 5 2 0 2.13

Venator Materials has a consensus target price of $2.59, suggesting a potential upside of 24.66%. Given Venator Materials’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Venator Materials is more favorable than Beard.

Summary

Venator Materials beats Beard on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beard

The Beard Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in carbon dioxide, oil and gas, coal reclamation, and e-commerce businesses in the United States. The company's Carbon Dioxide segment produces and sells carbon dioxide gas in Colorado and New Mexico. Its Oil and Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. This segment owns non-operated working interests or overriding royalty interests in producing wells in Colorado and Wyoming; and undeveloped oil and gas leases in such states and in Mississippi. The company's Coal Reclamation segment operates coal fines reclamation facilities; and provides slurry pond core drilling services, fine coal laboratory analytical services, and consulting services. Its e-Commerce segment holds Voucher patent that is offered under royalty basis. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On October 12, 2012, The Beard Company, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Beard Co. is in liquidation.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and nano TiO2 products for use in coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, and food and personal care products. The Performance Additives segment provides barium and zinc additives for use in coatings, films, pharmaceuticals, and paper and glass fiber reinforced plastics; colored inorganic pigments comprising iron oxides, ultramarines, specialty inorganics chemicals, and driers for construction, coating, plastic, and specialty markets; and wood protection chemicals for use in residential and commercial applications, as well as water treatment chemicals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Stockton-On-Tees, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Beard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.