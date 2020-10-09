Financial Comparison: Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) versus Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT)

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) and Avnet (NYSE:AVT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbital Energy Group and Avnet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbital Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Avnet 1 5 1 1 2.25

Avnet has a consensus price target of $33.14, suggesting a potential upside of 19.87%. Given Avnet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avnet is more favorable than Orbital Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Avnet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbital Energy Group $23.49 million 1.40 -$1.13 million ($0.47) -2.30 Avnet N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Avnet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Orbital Energy Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of Avnet shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Orbital Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Avnet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orbital Energy Group and Avnet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbital Energy Group -49.80% -66.47% -37.62% Avnet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Avnet beats Orbital Energy Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbital Energy Group

Orbital Energy Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, and the commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems in the United States and United Kingdom. It manufactures and delivers a range of technologies, including environmental monitoring, gas metering, process control, telemetry, gas sampling, and bio methane monitoring to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc., a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers. It also offers design chain support that provides engineers with technical design solutions; engineering and technical resources to support product design, bill of materials development, and technical education and training; and supply chain solutions that provide support and logistical services to original equipment manufacturers, electronic manufacturing service providers, and electronic component manufacturers. In addition, this segment provides integrated solutions, such as technical design, integration, and assembly of embedded products, and systems and solutions primarily for industrial applications, as well as for intelligent embedded and innovative display solutions comprising touch and passive displays. Further, it develops and manufactures standard board and industrial subsystems, and application-specific devices that enable it to produce systems tailored to specific customer requirements. This segment serves various markets, including automotive, medical, defense, aerospace, telecommunications, industrial, and digital editing. The Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and electronic and industrial automation components, as well as test and measurement products to engineers and entrepreneurs. It has operations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Avnet, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

