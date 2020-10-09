Financial Comparison: Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) versus Community Capital Bancshares (NYSE:ALBY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Synovus Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Synovus Financial 17.25% 8.51% 0.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and Synovus Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares $8.33 million 1.72 $1.24 million N/A N/A Synovus Financial $2.41 billion 1.52 $563.78 million $3.90 6.35

Synovus Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.9% of Synovus Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Synovus Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Community Capital Bancshares and Synovus Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Synovus Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89

Synovus Financial has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.19%. Given Synovus Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Synovus Financial is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synovus Financial has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synovus Financial beats Community Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans. Its retail banking services consist of accepting customary types of demand and savings deposits accounts; mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans; investment and brokerage services; safe deposit services; automated banking services; automated fund transfers; Internet-based banking services; and bank credit card services, including Visa and MasterCard services. The company also offers various other financial services, including portfolio management for fixed-income securities, investment banking, execution of securities transactions as a broker/dealer, asset management and financial planning services, and individual investment advice on equity and other securities, as well as trust services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through 249 branches and 335 ATMs in Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, and Tennessee. Synovus Financial Corp. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

