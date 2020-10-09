Fire Lotto Hits Market Cap of $101,264.95 (FLOT)

Fire Lotto (CURRENCY:FLOT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. Fire Lotto has a market cap of $101,264.95 and approximately $309,728.00 worth of Fire Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fire Lotto token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. During the last seven days, Fire Lotto has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fire Lotto alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00078054 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 997.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001075 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00021238 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00008089 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000254 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Fire Lotto Profile

FLOT is a token. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Fire Lotto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,481,717 tokens. The Reddit community for Fire Lotto is /r/Firelotto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fire Lotto’s official Twitter account is @FireLottery and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fire Lotto’s official website is firelotto.io. Fire Lotto’s official message board is medium.com/@FireLottery.

Buying and Selling Fire Lotto

Fire Lotto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Crex24, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fire Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fire Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fire Lotto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fire Lotto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.