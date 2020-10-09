First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FIBK. BidaskClub raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate Bancsystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of FIBK opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.61.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,211,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 153,510 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 114.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,849,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 985,843 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 65.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,172,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after buying an additional 466,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 592,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 45,839 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 589,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,991,000 after buying an additional 8,732 shares during the period. 51.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

