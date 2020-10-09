First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Holdings Reduced by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 18,538 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $534,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 264.9% in the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 196,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after acquiring an additional 142,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1,364.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 94,473 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th.

