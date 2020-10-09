FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCFS shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upgraded FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

NYSE FCFS opened at $59.78 on Friday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $55.22 and a 52 week high of $96.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.81.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.55 million. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,787,000 after purchasing an additional 31,475 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 26.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 20.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 99.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstCash by 36.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

