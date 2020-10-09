Fluor Co. (NEW) Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,249 call options on the company. This is an increase of 210% compared to the typical volume of 2,983 call options.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $11.03 on Friday. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fluor Co. (NEW) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.29.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

