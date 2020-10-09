Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Street Properties Corp., a real estate investment trust, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in major U.S. markets. FSP’s strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on their top five markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP’s primary real estate operations include property acquisitions and dispositions, leasing, development and asset management. FSP has also been a cyclical investor in San Diego, Silicon Valley, Greater Boston, Raleigh-Durham, and Greater Washington, DC, and will continue to monitor these markets, as well as other markets, for opportunistic investments. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.31.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.22).

In related news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,429.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy acquired 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,650.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 25.1% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

