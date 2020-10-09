Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Scotiabank reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fresnillo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.61 and a beta of 0.39.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Orisyvo, Juanicipio, Las Casas Rosario and Cluster Cebollitas, and Centauro Deep, as well as various other long term exploration prospects.

