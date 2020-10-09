Fusion Price Reaches $0.30 (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $13.93 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00002688 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,518,533 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,948,776 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid, Ethfinex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

