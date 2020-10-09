FUTURAX Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and IDEX. FUTURAX has a market cap of $10,765.83 and approximately $11,663.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar.

FUTURAX Token Profile

FUTURAX (FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global.

FUTURAX Token Trading

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Fatbtc, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

