FY2020 Earnings Forecast for General Motors (NYSE:GM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for General Motors in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by $1.22. The company had revenue of $16.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS.

GM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Motors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on General Motors from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $26.03. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 758.0% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 29.8% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 714.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 377.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

