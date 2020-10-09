FY2020 EPS Estimates for Elevate Credit Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Elevate Credit in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Elevate Credit’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

ELVT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

ELVT stock opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. Elevate Credit has a 1-year low of $0.89 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $117.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.38 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 188,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 88,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

