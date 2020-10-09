FY2020 EPS Estimates for Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) Raised by Analyst

Hydro One Ltd (TSE:H) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hydro One’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on H. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hydro One from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on Hydro One and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.77.

TSE:H opened at C$29.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.95. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$20.25 and a 1 year high of C$29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network.

