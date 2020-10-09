General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Cut by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA trimmed its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 8.5% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD stock opened at $145.04 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $190.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

