General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 150.8% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 43.0% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 12.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 47,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.66.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $17.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

