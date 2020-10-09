GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing its proprietary eSensor(R) detection technology. The eSensor® XT-8 system is the second generation in GenMark Dx’s eSensor® platform, utilizing electrochemical detection technology to detect nucleic acids on a microarray. The XT-8 System enables multiplex detection of DNA and RNA targets. The Company has developed four diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 System. Its Cystic Fibrosis Genotyping Test, which detects pre-conception risks of cystic fibrosis, and its Warfarin Sensitivity Test, which determines an individual’s ability to metabolize the oral anticoagulant warfarin, have received FDA clearance. It has also developed a Respiratory Viral Panel Test, which detects the presence of major respiratory viruses, and a Thrombosis Risk Test, which detects an individual’s increased risk of blood clots. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is based in Pasadena, California. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNMK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $12.26.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 93.75% and a negative net margin of 26.51%. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GenMark Diagnostics news, CEO Scott Mendel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,706.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $71,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,399.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,307. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in GenMark Diagnostics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 46,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 712,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after purchasing an additional 97,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 48.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,832 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 160,295 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

