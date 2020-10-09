Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Lifted to Outperform at Bradesco Corretora

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by research analysts at Bradesco Corretora from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE:GGB opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Gerdau has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 224.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Gerdau during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 41.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

