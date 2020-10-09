Gerdau Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 6,805 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average volume of 972 call options.

GGB stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.12. Gerdau has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Gerdau had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gerdau will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities raised Gerdau from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gerdau by 224.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gerdau by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Gerdau by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

