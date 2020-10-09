Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$31.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.03% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

GIL opened at C$27.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.46. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of C$13.64 and a 52-week high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.36.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.98). The company had revenue of C$318.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$348.40 million. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Rhodri Harries acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$679,752.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,457 shares in the company, valued at C$1,616,641.78. Also, Director Glenn J. Chamandy acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$25.59 per share, with a total value of C$5,117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,117,640.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

