Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Pareto Securities lowered Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GJNSY opened at $20.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.32. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $22.61.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

