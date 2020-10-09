Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) PT Set at C$2.20 by Pi Financial

Gogold Resources (TSE:GGD) has been given a C$2.20 price target by analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of GGD opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.39 million and a PE ratio of -377.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Gogold Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.37 and a 52-week high of C$1.84.

Gogold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico.

