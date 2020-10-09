Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 14,692,940 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,032% from the average daily volume of 1,298,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

AUMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $0.88.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Minerals stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 535,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Golden Minerals as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

