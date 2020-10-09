Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 94.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from $6.75 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $4.12 on Friday. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Golden Star Resources by 76.5% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 99,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Golden Star Resources by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 141,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Golden Star Resources during the second quarter worth about $108,000.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

