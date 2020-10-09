Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.04% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $14.54 on Wednesday. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,818,000 after purchasing an additional 344,812 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,913,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,343,000 after purchasing an additional 119,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 55.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 78,651 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 27.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 188,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 40,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,061,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 47,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

