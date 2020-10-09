Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.66% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GRTS. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Gritstone Oncology in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

GRTS opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $114.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.12. Gritstone Oncology has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $12.96.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 85.46% and a negative net margin of 2,966.45%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone Oncology during the second quarter valued at $180,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gritstone Oncology by 15.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gritstone Oncology in the second quarter worth about $146,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

