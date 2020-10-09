Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Hamilton Beach Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

Shares of HBB stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $278.05 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.52. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 12-month low of $6.68 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 55.16% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Beach Brands by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,486 shares in the last quarter. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the Hamilton Beach Commercial and Proctor Silex Commercial brands.

