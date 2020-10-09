Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HAFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $274.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.36. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $65.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1,069.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 145,604 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 49.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 52,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 256,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 35,560 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 8,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 2,252.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 309,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 296,590 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

