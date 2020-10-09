H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H&E Equipment Services, Inc. is one of the largest integrated equipment services companies in the United States with full-service facilities throughout the Intermountain, Southwest, Gulf Coast & Southeast regions of the United States. The Company is focused on heavy construction & industrial equipment and rents, sells & provides parts & service support for four core categories of specialized equipment they are hi-lift or aerial platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment & industrial lift trucks. By providing equipment rental, sales, & on-site parts, repair & maintenance functions under one roof, the Company is a one-stop provider for its customers’ varied equipment needs. This full service approach provides the Company with multiple points of customer contact, enabling it to maintain a high quality rental fleet, as well as an effective distribution channel for fleet disposal & provides cross-selling opportunities among its new & used equipment sales, rental, parts sales & service operations. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HEES. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&E Equipment Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

HEES stock opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $846.47 million, a P/E ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.41. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $37.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.33. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $278.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in H&E Equipment Services by 58.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 95.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

