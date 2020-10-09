Head to Head Analysis: Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) & Jones Lang LaSalle (OTCMKTS:JLL)

Golden Gate Partners (OTCMKTS:GNGT) and Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.4% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by institutional investors. 94.2% of Golden Gate Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Jones Lang LaSalle shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Golden Gate Partners and Jones Lang LaSalle, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Gate Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 1 1 4 0 2.50

Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus price target of $146.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Jones Lang LaSalle’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Jones Lang LaSalle is more favorable than Golden Gate Partners.

Volatility & Risk

Golden Gate Partners has a beta of -0.78, meaning that its stock price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Lang LaSalle has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle $17.98 billion 0.31 $535.30 million $14.09 7.66

Jones Lang LaSalle has higher revenue and earnings than Golden Gate Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Gate Partners and Jones Lang LaSalle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Gate Partners N/A N/A N/A Jones Lang LaSalle 2.40% 11.47% 4.33%

Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle beats Golden Gate Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Golden Gate Partners Company Profile

Golden Gate Partners, Inc. focuses on marketing distressed residential properties in the United States. It intends to market properties to international buyers, primarily from China and other parts of Asia. The company was formerly known as Golden Gates Homes, Inc. and changed its name to Golden Gate Partners, Inc. in January 2014. Golden Gate Partners, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York. As of June 18, 2013, Golden Gate Partners, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ta Partners, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations. The company also provides investment management services to institutional and retail investors, including high-net-worth individuals. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated offers its services to real estate owners, occupiers, investors, and developers for various property types, including cultural, educational, government, healthcare, laboratory, hotel, hospitality, and sports facilities; industrial and warehouse, office, and residential properties; retail and shopping malls; critical environment, data, transportation, and sort and fulfillment centers; infrastructure projects; and military housings. The company was formerly known as LaSalle Partners Incorporated and changed its name to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated in March 1999. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

