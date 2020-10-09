Head to Head Analysis: Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) & Covista Communications (NYSE:CVST)

Covista Communications (OTCMKTS:CVST) and Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Covista Communications alerts:

This table compares Covista Communications and Telefônica Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A Telefônica Brasil 10.29% 6.31% 4.05%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of Telefônica Brasil shares are held by institutional investors. 64.7% of Covista Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Covista Communications and Telefônica Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covista Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefônica Brasil 0 1 5 0 2.83

Telefônica Brasil has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.42%. Given Telefônica Brasil’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telefônica Brasil is more favorable than Covista Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Covista Communications and Telefônica Brasil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covista Communications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Telefônica Brasil $10.98 billion 1.21 $1.27 billion $0.69 11.43

Telefônica Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than Covista Communications.

Risk & Volatility

Covista Communications has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefônica Brasil has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telefônica Brasil beats Covista Communications on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covista Communications

Covista Communications, Inc. provides telecommunications and data services in the United States. It offers a range of voice, data, and Internet solutions, including local, long distance, and toll-free services, calling cards, frame relay, Internet access, virtual private network, directory assistance, and teleconferencing services. The company provides a range of domestic and international long distance services that include Â’1+' outbound service in 50 states, along with global termination to approximately 200 countries, as well as intralocal access terminating area (LATA), interLATA, and worldwide international services. Covista also offers domestic and international toll-free services; access options, including access at DS0, DS1, and DS3 speeds, and switched access; calling card services; data transmission services, including private line and Frame Relay services; and local services. The company provides its services to retail customers, primarily small and medium sized businesses; and residential customers, as well as offers domestic and international termination, switch ports, colocation facilities, and transport services to domestic and international carriers. The company was founded in 1959 and is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services. The company also offers data services, including broadband and mobile data services. In addition, it provides pay TV services through direct to home satellite technology, IPTV, and cable, as well as pay-per-view and video on demand services; network services, such as rental of facilities; other services comprising Internet access, private network connectivity, computer equipment leasing, extended, caller identification, voice mail, cellular blocker, and others; wholesale services, including interconnection services to users of other network providers; and digital services, such as entertainment, cloud, and financial services. Further, the company offers multimedia communication services, which include audio, data, voice and other sounds, images, texts, and other information, as well as sells devices, such as smartphones, broadband USB modems, and other devices. Additionally, it provides telecommunications solutions and IT support to various industries, such as retail, manufacturing, services, financial institutions, government, etc. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. markets and sells its solutions through own stores, dealers, retail and distribution channels, door-to-door sales, and telesales. The company was formerly known as TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes de SÃ£o Paulo S.A. – TELESP and changed its name to TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. in October 2011. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. operates as a subsidiary of SP TelecomunicaÃ§Ãµes ParticipaÃ§Ãµes Ltda

Receive News & Ratings for Covista Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covista Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.