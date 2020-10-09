Head-To-Head Comparison: TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Acme United (NASDAQ:ACU)

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH (NASDAQ:TBLT) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Acme United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH -55.24% -164.30% -66.49% Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Acme United’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH $19.09 million 1.71 -$4.30 million N/A N/A Acme United $142.46 million 0.59 $5.51 million N/A N/A

Acme United has higher revenue and earnings than TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.7% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Acme United shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.3% of Acme United shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH and Acme United, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 134.80%. Given TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH is more favorable than Acme United.

Volatility & Risk

TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acme United has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Acme United beats TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TOUGHBUILT INDU/SH

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand name through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/ wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

