Head to Head Contrast: ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Daqo New Energy (NASDAQ:DQ)

ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ChipMOS Technologies and Daqo New Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Daqo New Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Daqo New Energy has a consensus price target of $109.50, suggesting a potential downside of 41.30%. Given Daqo New Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Daqo New Energy is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Daqo New Energy has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS Technologies 10.79% 12.16% 6.71% Daqo New Energy 12.01% 10.52% 5.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.8% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Daqo New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ChipMOS Technologies and Daqo New Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS Technologies $680.00 million 1.29 $83.87 million N/A N/A Daqo New Energy $349.99 million 7.41 $29.52 million $2.02 92.35

ChipMOS Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Daqo New Energy.

Summary

Daqo New Energy beats ChipMOS Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ChipMOS Technologies Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. It also provides multi-crystalline wafers. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Wanzhou, the People's Republic of China.

