Head to Head Contrast: KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) vs. Consolidated Water (NYSE:INSU)

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) and Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:INSU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.6% of Consolidated Water shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of KAR Auction Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.7% of Consolidated Water shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KAR Auction Services and Consolidated Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KAR Auction Services $2.78 billion 0.77 $188.50 million $1.04 15.84 Consolidated Water N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

KAR Auction Services has higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water.

Volatility and Risk

KAR Auction Services has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KAR Auction Services and Consolidated Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KAR Auction Services 1.05% 5.72% 1.43% Consolidated Water N/A -6.01% -0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for KAR Auction Services and Consolidated Water, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KAR Auction Services 0 4 5 0 2.56 Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00

KAR Auction Services currently has a consensus price target of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 24.47%. Consolidated Water has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.82%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than KAR Auction Services.

Summary

KAR Auction Services beats Consolidated Water on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities. It also provides value-added services, such as auction related, transportation, reconditioning, inspection, title and repossession administration and remarketing, vehicle research, and analytical services, as well as data. This segment sells its products and services through vehicle manufacturers, fleet companies, rental car companies, finance companies, and others. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a network of 75 whole car auction facilities in North America. The IAA segment offers loss claim solutions and salvage vehicle auction services that facilitate the remarketing of vehicles for a range of sellers, including insurance companies, used-vehicle dealers, rental car and fleet lease companies, auto lenders, and charitable organizations through online auctions and salvage vehicle auction sites. This segment also provides catastrophe, vehicle inspection center, and transportation and towing services. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had a network of 179 salvage auction sites in North America. It also operates 14 locations in the United Kingdom. The AFC segment offers floorplan financing, a short-term inventory-secured financing, to independent used vehicle dealers. KAR Auction Services, Inc. also provides wheel repair and hail catastrophe response services. The company was formerly known as KAR Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to KAR Auction Services, Inc. in November 2009. KAR Auction Services, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Consolidated Water

Insurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more operating businesses or assets in the insurance sector. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

