Head to Head Contrast: Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) vs. BPM (NYSE:BPMI)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) and BPM (OTCMKTS:BPMI) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BPM has a beta of 6.52, indicating that its share price is 552% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and BPM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schweitzer-Mauduit International $1.02 billion 1.02 $85.80 million $3.55 9.36 BPM N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has higher revenue and earnings than BPM.

Profitability

This table compares Schweitzer-Mauduit International and BPM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schweitzer-Mauduit International 9.09% 18.70% 7.21% BPM N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.4% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of BPM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and BPM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schweitzer-Mauduit International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BPM 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schweitzer-Mauduit International presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Schweitzer-Mauduit International is more favorable than BPM.

Summary

Schweitzer-Mauduit International beats BPM on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Company Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products. It also offers low ignition propensity cigarette paper; and lightweight papers for printing and writing, flooring laminates, and food service packaging. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures resin-based nets, films, and other non-wovens for filtration, infrastructure and construction, transportation, medical, and industrial applications. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

BPM Company Profile

BPM Inc. manufactures machine glazed papers for confectionery and candy wrap, dairy, meat, poultry, bakery, and food wraps markets. The company offers converted materials; custom web, toll printing, converting, and rewinding services; and post-consumer recycled fine papers for commercial printing, offices, schools, and business applications. It also provides uncoated fine papers; flexible packaging papers; wet waxed papers; and interleaver papers, taffy wraps, overwraps, and confectionery wraps. The company was founded in 1929 and is based in Peshtigo, Wisconsin.

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.