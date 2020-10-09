Head-To-Head Contrast: Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) vs. Despegar.com (NASDAQ:DESP)

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) and Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Verra Mobility and Despegar.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verra Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Despegar.com 0 2 1 0 2.33

Verra Mobility currently has a consensus target price of $12.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.15%. Despegar.com has a consensus target price of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. Given Verra Mobility’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than Despegar.com.

Risk and Volatility

Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Despegar.com has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Verra Mobility and Despegar.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verra Mobility $416.72 million 4.10 $33.34 million $0.65 16.26 Despegar.com $524.88 million 0.92 -$20.91 million ($0.13) -53.46

Verra Mobility has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Despegar.com. Despegar.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verra Mobility, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Verra Mobility and Despegar.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verra Mobility 4.17% 26.82% 6.54% Despegar.com -8.13% -23.86% -6.00%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.8% of Verra Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of Despegar.com shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Verra Mobility shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verra Mobility beats Despegar.com on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration solutions to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The company is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

