Head to Head Survey: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) & Match Group (OTCMKTS:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and Able Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 1.99% 14.15% 4.88% Able Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Match Group has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Able Energy has a beta of 11.87, meaning that its stock price is 1,087% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Match Group and Able Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 2.03 $431.13 million $4.53 25.04 Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Match Group and Able Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 12 0 2.67 Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group presently has a consensus price target of $113.94, indicating a potential upside of 0.44%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Able Energy.

Summary

Match Group beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Able Energy

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

